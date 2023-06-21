What’s Going Around: Migraine headaches

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a feeling of dread when you think one is coming, it can knock you off your feet, and put you out for the day, a migraine.

“Migraine headaches are characterized by symptoms that go along with migraine,” said Dr. Curtis Schreiber, a physician and researcher at the Neurology and Headache Center at Citizens Memorial Hospital. “For example, severe headache, light sensitivity, sound sensitivity, worsening with movement, nausea, vomiting are symptoms, but not all migraines have all those symptoms. "

Dr. Schreiber said while regular headaches are brought on by stress on the body like emotional, physical, or phycological, migraines are different.

“Migraine headaches have a genetic basis,” said Dr. Schreiber. “Now there’s something in the genes. Not everyone has a direct family history but we do know there’s a genetic predisposition for developing migraine and it really is a disorder of the brain.”

Dr. Schreiber said it’s an ongoing battle for migraine sufferers.

“A lot of people think about migraine as being just a headache but migraine sufferers people have migraine 24/7 all their life,” said Dr. Schreiber. “It may not be like the tip of the iceberg type of migraine attack, but their nervous system is prone to developing migraine headaches.”

Dr. Schreiber said there is good news though, there have been big advancements in the field.

“So that’s why I say if you haven’t been checked in the last five years, and if you’re not having response, there’s new treatments that are completely different from what was available five years ago,” said Dr. Schreiber.

He also said it’s important to take care of yourself.

“We know that lifestyle issues are really important as we always counsel our patients,” said Dr. Schreiber. “The answer may not just be in a prescription for you, it may not just be in a pill bottle, a shot or an infusion, it might be in part what you can do to help yourself. "

He said limiting caffeine, staying hydrated, and getting plenty of exercise will help mitigate migraine attacks.

If you’re interested in taking part in a clinical trial for migraine headaches, you call CMH’s research department at 417-328-7781.

