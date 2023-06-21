Why the city of Nixa will not accept payments through its utilities payment system next few days

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Nixa and Nixa Utilities is upgrading its payment systems.

The usual website will not be able to accept any payments beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and continuing through Sunday. The new payment system should be running on Monday, June 26. The city initially said the payment cutoff would be on Thursday, but it is now on Wednesday.

Once the new system is ready, it can accept all payments again. The Director of Communications for Nixa, Drew Douglas, said customers might want to pay before June 22 if they have any rental inspection, permit application, or business license application/renewal transactions.

The city of Nixa and Nixa Utilities is making these changes to significantly improve the overall customer experience when customers have to pay utility bills, business licenses, permits, and more. He said the city is able to upgrade the system due to ARPA funds.

Douglas also said the city had had the same payment system for years, and complaints about it have always existed.

“In the past, people have been frustrated by the fact that if you wanted to make a payment on your utility bill online or on the phone, there was a $1.25 fee added on top of your bill,” Douglas said. “That’s going away,” he said.

He said customers would be able to do much more online by giving them options of how they want to pay. It’ll also accept transfers from your bank account online.

“It’ll be able to take Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and even Venmo,” Douglas said. “If you don’t have money on a debit card or in a checking account, you can use one of those other systems.”

Douglas emphasized that customers with ACH autopay set up from a checking account will not be affected since that information will be transferred to the new system. He said the city cannot guarantee the autopay system will work regarding credit cards, but this can be fixed easily. If you do see a notice that your utility bills are not paid yet, that’s a cue to go into the system and add those credentials into the new system.

Douglas also said these upgrades would benefit the staff since there would be much less paperwork. He said this new change would be an adjustment at first.

“Instead of being able to just log in and fill out one form, you’ll need to create an account, log in, and then be able to fill out forms,” Douglas said. “But then it allows you to track all the things you’ve got going with the city.”

There will be no late fees if you do attempt to make a payment on your bill during this transition period.

Douglas also said any Nixa Parks and Recreation Center payments wouldn’t be impacted since its system is there. He said there will also be payment kiosks coming in in the later months.

If you’re having issues with making a payment in the new system or having a utility billing problem, Douglas said to call the utility billing office at 417-725-3229. If you have any other problems at Nixa City Hall, call 417-725-3785.

