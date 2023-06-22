America’s most expensive home is on sale for $250 million

A Georgian classical mansion called Casa Encantada in the famed Los Angeles community of...
A Georgian classical mansion called Casa Encantada in the famed Los Angeles community of Bel-Air is for sale.(KCAL, KCBS)
By KCAL, KCBS staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:11 AM CDT
BEL-AIR, Calif. (KCAL, KCBS) – How about spending $250 million for a house?

A Georgian classical mansion called Casa Encantada in the famed Los Angeles community of Bel-Air is for sale.

And the price tag is $250 million, making it the most expensive home for sale in America.

But this is no ordinary abode.

The 60-room, 40,000-square-foot estate built in the 1930s sits on 8.5 acres adjacent to the Bel-Air Country Club.

It also boasts 18-foot ceilings, a huge dining room, card room, a pool bar, a screening room, lighted tennis and basketball courts, a rose garden, tons of trees, lush landscaping, and a greenhouse.

The current owner is billionaire financier and philanthropist Gary Winnick.

By the way, the house was also the highest priced home when it sold in 1980 and again in 2000.

