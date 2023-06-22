The biggest volunteer event in southwest Missouri returns for its 31st year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - United Way of the Ozarks’ Day of Caring returns on Thursday to serve thousands of southwest Missourians for its 31st year.

More than 1,300 volunteers are participating in around 130 projects this year that will help 44 local nonprofits, according to Amber Alcorn, the United Way of the Ozarks Director of Communications. She said United Way of the Ozarks is happy to be a part of giving back to people in the Ozarks.

“We were calculating the dollar value of volunteer hours, and we’re looking at over $168,000 in impact back to our community,” Alcorn said. “I hope this event inspires people to stay plugged in throughout the year.”

Alcorn said volunteers were able to pick what nonprofit to work at on Thursday, and some of them include Boys & Girls Club of Springfield, Council of Churches of the Ozarks, CASA of Southwest Missouri, and over 40 more nonprofit agencies.

She said the many volunteers on Thursday will have the opportunity to clean up outdoor spaces, parks, streams, and other teams will sort through donated food, hygiene products, and clothing items. More volunteers will give their time to deep cleaning, painting, and many other needed projects.

Alcorn said the amount of work that will get done in less than 24 hours is outstanding.

“Day of Caring lends itself to projects that can be completed in a single day,” she said. “Volunteers will complete months’ worth of work in this single day.”

Thousands of lives will be touched by volunteers from all walks of life on Thursday, and Alcorn said United Way of the Ozarks is beyond grateful for all the support. Alcorn said there are plenty of area resources if anyone needs a helping hand outside of Day of Caring. Just call United Way 211 to get connected.

“If anyone is looking to get plugged in with volunteer opportunities, give us a call or visit us online,” said Alcorn.

