Christian County Library Board votes against creating content-based rating system

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) -The Christian County Library Board decided against creating a rating system for its materials after community members suggested it do so.

Monday night, the Christian County Library Board director said at its meeting the staff and budget are just not there to do so. The board also addressed concerns with the new state law Mo. Rev. Stat. 573.550 and changed protocol to meet the law’s standards.

“They want the library system to change the entire way that the books are categorized and organized,” said Nicholas Holladay with Christian County Libraries.

Holladay says the board’s director took six months to research the proposal based on legality, objectivity, and cost.

”It was not going to be feasible to create and implement a rating system for everything in the collection. We have about 70,000 physical materials,” said Holladay.

”I think there should be a rating system of some sort put in place because there are new laws that have been passed through the legislature,” said State Rep. Jamie Gragg of Ozark.

State Rep. Gragg says despite the board’s decision, he wants a rating system established. The library board director says there is no precedent for adopting any kind of rating system after consulting with the district’s attorney. Meanwhile, some local groups are stressing awareness about books being removed or restricted.

”In the entire county, Christian County, we see threats to books being taken out of the library or being what they call restricted,” said Elizabeth Dudash-Buskirk with U-Turn In Education. “We need to put a stop to this now. Since then, we have grown in number and slightly in scope. Despite of all of this, the library board did approve changes to some policies to comply with state law.

“Overall, we were in compliance, but I think the biggest ones are when do we receive a request reconsideration, it has to be posted online.”

The library says it’s currently working on putting the results of material reconsideration in place and that it will most likely be posted on the library’s website. No personal information, just the book’s name, and complaint, would be posted.

