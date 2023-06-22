Crews offer completion timeline for $22 million Route 86 project in Ridgedale, Mo.

RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Construction on State Highway 86 in Ridgedale, Mo., recently began.

The $22 million project will increase the two-lane road to four lanes of traffic. There will also be additional turn lanes from U.S. 65, a new roundabout at Jones Road, and a tunnel under State Highway 86 between the north and south sides of Jones Road to eliminate cross traffic. A new connector road is being built between Jones Road and Big Cedar as an alternative route to reduce traffic at Devils Pool Road.

Although this road project is in the same area as MoDOT’s 86 bridge replacement over Long Bridge Creek, both projects are separate.

Overview of the Rute 86 road construction project (Bass Pro Shops)

“Traffic on State Highway 86 has been increasing for some time because Big Cedar Lodge, the Ozarks region, has become such a world-class destination,” Brittany Robbins of Strategic Communications said. “Because of that increased traffic, we’ve also seen an increase in safety issues.”

Robbins said this project will make the traffic safer for motorists to drive on and make it easier for people trying to access the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena.

There was an influx of traffic from people trying to attend the Garth Brooks concert in the fall of 2022. Some people couldn’t even attend the concert because the traffic on State Highway 86 was so bad.

After asking Robbins if the Garth Brooks concert was a reason to start this project, she said, “This was always in the works. We very much feel the Garth Brooks concert was a success.”

Robbins said the venue hosted 80,000 people over four days.

Garth Brooks concert (Bass Pro Shops)

She said Big Cedar dedicated busses to help people get from the off-site parking to on-site, but those busses were pulled to help out the people south of the venue dealing with the traffic problems.

“That created some of the traffic headaches,” said Robbins.

Robbins said this road widening will help fix traffic and safety issues and eliminate blind spots. She said this will help avoid the headaches from last year’s concert. According to Robbins, the project is supposed to alleviate the traffic even more by adding around 6,000 parking spots at the nature arena.

She said the construction has not stopped the Nature Arena from holding future events.

“We are full-speed ahead for a PBR event there this fall,” she said. “I can’t tell you the big acts coming next year since it’s top secret.”

If there are any delays in the project, it would be due to supply chain issues, according to Robbins.

This expansion is part of the governor’s cost share program, which means $8.5 million from taxpayers, $1 million from the Missouri Department of Economic Development, and Big Cedar contributes $12.5 million overall to the local infrastructure. According to Robbins, these funds are being managed by MoDOT.

Robbins said this is a joint project with MoDOT. KY3 contacted MoDOT officials for a statement, and they said they could not comment due to not knowing enough about the project. Robbins said MoDOT is not actually doing work on State Highway 86, but a contractor selected by MoDOT is. Great River Engineering is the company that designed the project.

Robbins said most of the construction is supposed to be complete in September, with all the construction done by winter.

