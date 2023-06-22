Four Razorbacks projected to be picked in 2023 NBA Draft

(WKYT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (KAIT) - It’s set to be a milestone night for Arkansas men’s basketball.

Four Razorbacks are projected to be selected in the 2023 NBA Draft. You can watch it Thursday at 7:00pm on KAIT-ABC. Anthony Black and Nick Smith Jr. will be in the green room in New York City. Both are expected to go off the board in the 1st Round, Jordan Walsh and Ricky Council IV are projected to be picked in the 2nd Round. Arkansas could have four players selected in the same NBA Draft for the first time since 1992 (Isaiah Morris, Lee Mayberry, Oliver Miller, Todd Day).

The Memphis Grizzlies have 3 of the 58 picks in the 2023 Draft.

ESPN NBA Mock Draft (6/21/23)

1st Round

6. Magic: Anthony Black (Arkansas PG/SG)

22. Nets: Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas PG/SG)

25. Grizzlies: Rayan Rupert (New Zealand Breakers)

2nd Round

38. Kings: Kobe Brown (Missouri PF/C)

40. Pacers: Jordan Walsh (Arkansas PF/SF)

45. Grizzlies: Tristan Vukčević (Partizan Belgrade PF/C)

54. Kings: Ricky Council IV (Arkansas SG/SF)

56. Grizzlies: Jordan Miller (Miami SF/PF)

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ozark subdivision
Neighbors in an Ozark, Mo., subdivision say they’re fed up with crime
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Nixa School Board book meeting
Nixa School Board bans four books after special meeting
Kayla Michelle Brauch, 32 Photo: 02/2022
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?
CoxHealth, announced that a vendor is uses experienced a significant data breach, potentially...
On Your Side: CoxHealth data breach impacts potentially thousands of patients

Latest News

Father and son compete together at Missouri Amateur Championship
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gets dunked after their win against the Philadelphia...
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes up for trio of awards at 2023 ESPYS
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas delivers during the first inning of a...
Trevor Williams outduels Miles Mikolas in rain as the Nationals cool off the Cardinals
The KC Current renderings for its downtown stadium
Final beam raised in construction of world’s only stadium built for professional women’s team