Hackers gain access to computer servers at Baxter County Sheriff’s Office

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The federal government notified the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office that overseas hackers managed to access one of the several computer servers containing official public records and working documents.

The federal agency detected data transfers between the sheriff’s office server and an overseas location and alerted us to this activity. Once the unauthorized access had been discovered, information technology specialists from three separate firms were contacted to begin isolating the server and undertake actions to eliminate malicious viruses or malware that had been deposited on the server by the hackers. That process is still ongoing.

Some sheriff’s office databases and programs have been offline since June 16 while the process has been underway to remedy the situation. New equipment was installed, and It is believed that these databases, programs, and files will again be accessible for sheriff’s office use within the next few days.

While the sheriff’s office and IT specialists do not believe that any sheriff’s office data or records have been altered, modified, or deleted by the hackers, the possibility exists that they were able to obtain personal identifying information on sheriff’s office employees and potentially other persons.

The sheriff’s office will provide identity theft and credit monitoring for employees. Notification letters will be sent out in the next few days to those who could be affected.

In addition to new hardware, additional safety and security software and procedures are being installed and implemented. We are using this incident as an opportunity to improve our existing processes and strengthen our cybersecurity measures. This incident is unrelated to the recent upgrade to our records management software and inmate roster feed.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.