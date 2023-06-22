Lebanon, Mo., Industrial Park getting new businesses after sitting vacant for years

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - After a piece of land sat vacant for 17 years in Lebanon, three businesses will soon be built on it.

“There’s going to be an airplane parts warehouse and distribution center, there’s going to be a gas-related business and raining center which will benefit our fire department, and then a construction equipment rental company, which is really going to be great to add to the mix in Lebanon, and helps us to continue to diversify our employment base,” said Mike Schumacher City Administrator in Lebanon.

He’s looking forward to seeing the city grow.

”The mayor and council, all the way down to city staff, is going to do everything we can to remain attractive to support local businesses and new businesses,” said Schumacher.

The Lebanon Industrial Park has sat vacant for 17 years.

”We’re excited because the community is excited, and businesses are excited,” said Shumacher.

The actual names of the businesses aren’t being released just yet, but it won’t be long before they are ready to open.

”Most of them hope to open within 12 months. So we got to build out the infrastructure and grow the streets,” said Shumacher.

