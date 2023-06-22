Lebanon, Mo., man charged with domestic assault in Camden County

A lebanon man was arrested for domestic assault
By Marina Silva
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man faces domestic assault charges following an incident in Camden County.

Jay C. Flinn bonded out of the Camden County Jail.

Investigators say a woman went into the Sleep Inn and Suites Hotel asking for help. According to investigators, the woman told deputies and police officers she was at a restaurant in Camdenton with Flinn. When the two left, Flinn became angry. Investigators say Flinn choked the woman and assaulted her. Investigators also say he took her phone away when she attempted to call for help.

The woman later walked into Gravois Fire Station in Laurie for help the day after law enforcement spoke with her at the hotel because she was having difficulty swallowing. Emergency crews transported her to Lake Regional Hospital. Emergency crews later transferred her to University Hospital in Columbia because of her injuries.

