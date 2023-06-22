Leigh’s Lost and Found” Who helped track down a missing pet tortoise

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a six day search for a tortoise on the run.

It’s more like a tortoise on a slow walk. somehow, Baby managed to get a mile from home and it took the kindness of a stranger to find her.

“We’ve had her for 12 years now.”

Baby was just a baby when Chasitity Koeppen took the sulcata tortoise in.

You can usually find her in her enclosure at the koeppen’s farm in Chesnut ridge, south of Ozark. But not on April 4th.

Chastity says, “somehow she got vertical, somehow got her short stubby legs over the wall.”

Chastity posted Baby on the Leigh’s Lost and Found page and started searching her property. Three days later? Nothing.

“At that point I’m starting to panic. The only way we’re going to find her is if someone finds her.”

Enter Kim Wise, a nearby neighbor.

Kim tells us, “I see this on Leigh’s Lost and Found and I knew she’s right across the ridge from me, It can’t be that difficult.”

Kim used her tracking experience and Google to predict where Baby went.

Chastity says, “she said she’s going to be north and she’s going to be near water.”

Kim started her search and on the sixth day, on Easter Sunday of all days, she found Baby.

“She saw where Baby had climbed out from under some culverts we have on the side of our property that we had looked in a thousand times, but apparently she had dug underneath them.”

Baby is now getting spoiled with corn cob treats and survived her escape with just a little dehydration. And along with getting Baby back, the Koeppen’s found a new, good friend.

“If it wasn’t for her and everything she did, we couldn’t have found her.”

