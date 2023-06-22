Man from Versailles seriously hurt in Morgan County rollover crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Versailles is in the hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash in Morgan County Thursday morning.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route W a few miles south of Versailles just after 1:00 a.m.

Troopers report Jason Shifflett, 41, was driving north on Route W, when he overcorrected. That caused his pickup truck to run off the road and roll several times. Troopers say Shifflett was not wearing a seat belt, so he was thrown out of the truck. The truck finally stopped when it hit a tree.

Shifflett was flown to a hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.