New designs coming to 2 intersections in Christian County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Major improvements are coming to a stretch of road that connects Greene and Christian counties.

Missouri Department of Transportation will start work on improving parts of Highway 160 next month.

Shirley Payne said, “It is a very busy intersection.”

“It’s just dangerous,” says Sharon Mills.

Drivers say the road between Springfield and Nixa comes with a lot of safety hazards.

“All the way to Springfield, everybody drives so fast,” said Mills.

She runs the fireworks stand that sits just off Highway 160 at Route CC in Christian County. She says she’s seen a lot of crashes happen on this stretch of road over the years.

“Years ago a boy got killed out here,” explained Mills.

It’s why the Missouri Department of Transportation is working to make the area safer for all modes of traffic.

“Improvements that we’re planning will really help with the congestion issues that we’re seeing at 160 and CC. We have a big safety component to the 160 and AA intersection,” said project Manager Kristi Bachman.

The intersection of Route AA and Highway 160 will have a continuous green T intersection design. Vehicles traveling towards Springfield will have their own lane and won’t stop for a signal light. Separate lanes will be made for left turns. Traffic heading towards Nixa will flow as it currently does.

At Route CC off Highway 160 a continuous flow intersection design will be built. Nixa-bound traffic will split, with drivers making left turns and merging into separate lanes that will allow vehicles to flow across all lanes of traffic.

“Southwest Missouri has gone through a lot of innovative designs, the diverging diamond, roundabouts, J-turns, and the traffic has handled it really well,” said Bachman.

Mills says the $10.8 million dollar price tag for the project is worth it.

“If it will save lives and be safer, it would be worth it,” she said.

A public meeting on this project will be held next Tuesday at Nixa City Hall.

For more information including a link to the demonstration videos click here.

