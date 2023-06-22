Penguin chick joins exhibit at aquarium

(No sound) - An endangered penguin chick is thriving. (Source: New England Aquarium/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (CNN) - A baby chick that hatched at the New England Aquarium three months ago is all grown up.

Well, it’s grown up enough to move in with the rest of the penguin colony at the Boston aquarium.

The African penguin is named Bray, a name chosen by the staff because of the donkey-like vocalizations made by African penguins.

Bray is now 6.6 pounds. That’s more than 42 times her hatch weight.

She is surrounded by several relatives in her new habitat, including great-grandmother Deco.

At 41 years old, Deco is the oldest penguin at the aquarium.

African penguins, which are an endangered species, have a life expectancy of 10 to 15 years in their native habitat along the coast of South Africa and Namibia.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ozark subdivision
Neighbors in an Ozark, Mo., subdivision say they’re fed up with crime
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Nixa School Board book meeting
Nixa School Board bans four books after special meeting
Kayla Michelle Brauch, 32 Photo: 02/2022
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter

Latest News

(No sound) - An endangered penguin chick is thriving.
Penguin chick is seen from newly hatched to now
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, leaves the...
GOP’s Boebert wanted to impeach Biden, but House Speaker McCarthy had other plans
The United Way of the Ozarks is hosting its Day of Caring volunteer event on Thursday.
The biggest volunteer event in southwest Missouri returns for its 31st year
In one fiery exchange on the House floor, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene laid into Boebert for...
Reps. Boebert, Greene clash on House floor