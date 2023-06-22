SPONSORED The Place: Get one of Renewal by Andersen’s BIGGEST new customer discounts!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Renewal by Andersen’s Thank You for 28 Years Window & Patio Door Sale is going on now through June 30. Get 23% off every window and patio door! Plus, they have great financing is available. Call 417-238-2600 to schedule your free appointment.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.