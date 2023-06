SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Taste of SOMO is happening this Saturday starting at 11am. Sample the best food in SOMO using Taste Tickets! When you purchase your Taste Tickets you are also helping feed the community, every Taste Ticket sold, a dollar will be donated to Ozarks Food Harvest.

