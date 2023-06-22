Springfield’s e-scooter boundaries expanding on Friday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting Friday, the boundaries for e-scooters in Springfield will expand.

The new perimeter will go roughly north to Kearney Street, east to Glenstone Avenue, south to Cherokee Street, and west to Kansas Expressway. The expansion provides an alternate mode of transportation to additional parts of the city, including Mercy Hospital’s main campus, Bass Pro Shops, and the Grant Avenue Parkway.

City leaders say e-scooters provide several benefits to people traveling in Springfield.

“It helps with places where we don’t have as much parking,” said Kristen Milam. “It helps with traffic flow and keeping more traffic off of our streets. We’ve definitely seen that it’s a big help for our transportation system to have something extra and have something that’s maybe more affordable.”

Springfield’s e -scooter program launched last fall with 20 devices. The company that provides and maintains the scooters will now have the option to deploy as many as 100 at a time.

