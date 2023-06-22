Taste of the Ozarks: Sweet and Spicy Shrimp and Rice Bowls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a healthy bowl for summer.

Sweet and Spicy Shrimp and Rice Bowls

4 cups cooked rice

16 large shrimp peeled and deveined

1/2 cucumber thinly sliced

1/2 red onion thinly sliced

1 cup shredded carrots

1 avocado pitted and sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

2 tsp pepper

1/2 cup Mayo

3 tsp honey

2 tsp sriracha

3 tbsp salt

3 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp rice vinegar

In separate bowls, sprinkle cucumbers and onions with equal parts salt and sugar and let sit for at least 45 minutes. Combine carrots with rice vinegar. Sauté shrimp with olive oil and salt and pepper. Separate rice into four bowls. Top with veggies and cooked shrimp. Combine Mayo, honey, and sriracha, whisk together, and top bowl with dressing.

The recipes serve four.

