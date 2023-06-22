USPS says sending checks through the mail is secure

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Reports recently claim checks mailed are no longer safe. The U.S. Postal Service denied those claims.

U.S.P.S. staff says there is no problem with mailing checks. U.S.P.S. leaders said there is no warning or recommendation not to send them.

“The Postal Service delivers about 130 billion pieces of mail over a year to 163 million customers,” said Paul Shade with the U.S.P.S. “It still remains the most secure way to transmit anything from any type of mailing.”

Shade said he is confident the security works.

“They really don’t need to feel nervous about sending you the check,” said Shade.

Shade said to protect your mail, drop it off at the post office or their blue boxes.

“When you’re utilizing the blue boxes, it’s also imperative to check the time that that is going to be picked up,” said Shade. “You don’t want that mail sitting in any place overnight.”

He said the same goes for your home mailbox. Never leave mail out for too long. Shade said you can even have them hold your mail by visiting their website.

Shade said people may have seen news of counterfeit check fraud, which isn’t new.

“They will take the check and wash it, put another name on it, and then attempt to go and cash it,” said Shade.

Shade said they have new ways to protect the mail.

“Rolling out some high-security boxes in different places around the country,” said Shade. Just makes it harder for the bad guys to be able to try and break into those.”

Shade said it is early in the program. It depends on theft numbers on where they go. We don’t know if they are coming to the Springfield area.

Shade said if your mail was stolen, report it immediately, either on the U.S. Postal Inspection Service website. Or call 877-876-2455.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.