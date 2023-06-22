VIRAL VIDEO: Ozark, Mo., preschooler goes viral for graduation moment

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Kids do say the darndest things. And sometimes it’s so honest, it goes viral.

During a recent preschool graduation in Ozark, the teacher announced what each child wanted to do when they were older. Joey Larangeira stole the show. His answer was “to do nothing.”

When his mother posted the funny response, it quickly went viral. The video on Tik Tok has nearly 11 million views.

Thanks, Joey, for giving us adults a good laugh!

(Video courtesy: Kristy Larangeira)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
ozark subdivision
Neighbors in an Ozark, Mo., subdivision say they’re fed up with crime
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
CoxHealth, announced that a vendor is uses experienced a significant data breach, potentially...
On Your Side: CoxHealth data breach impacts potentially thousands of patients
Nixa School Board book meeting
Nixa School Board bans four books after special meeting

Latest News

Reports recently claim checks mailed are no longer safe. The U.S. Postal Service denied those...
USPS says sending checks through the mail is secure
40th Annual Mid America Street Rod Nationals
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks
VIRAL VIDEO: Ozark, Mo., preschooler goes viral for graduation moment
Video of the highway, tunnel, and roundabout when it's complete