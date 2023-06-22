VIRAL VIDEO: Ozark, Mo., preschooler goes viral for graduation moment

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Kids do say the darndest things. And sometimes it’s so honest, it goes viral.

During a recent preschool graduation in Ozark, the teacher announced what each child wanted to do when they were older. Joey Larangeira stole the show. His answer was “to do nothing.”

When his mother posted the funny response, it quickly went viral. The video on Tik Tok has nearly 11 million views.

Thanks, Joey, for giving us adults a good laugh!

(Video courtesy: Kristy Larangeira)

