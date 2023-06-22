Why there’s a fake coyote on duty at Nathanael Greene Park in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s a new guard on duty at Nathanael Greene Park in Springfield.

Park administrators recently placed a coyote decoy on the peninsula in Lake Drummond. That’s the site of a new mosaic sundial.

They hope the decoy will keep Canada Geese from leaving droppings behind that could stain the newly poured concrete. Park workers say they weighed several factors when choosing which coyote to deploy.

“The model that we landed on was kind of a mixture of several things,” said Jon Carney of the parks department. “Realism is pretty important. Price is another thing. They can vary in price from pretty inexpensive to very realistic, and falling somewhere in the middle is a good place to be for using tax dollars as best they can be spent.”

Park administrators ask you to do your part to keep the area free of geese by leaving the decoy alone.

