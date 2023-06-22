ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri’s attorney general warns of Taylor Swift ticket scams ahead of Arrowhead concerts

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.(Ashley Landis | AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey warns concertgoers to be wary of any suspicious ticket offerings and to take steps to protect themselves ahead of Taylor Swift’s tour stop in Kansas City.

Swift’s “Eras” tour will appear in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 7 and July 8 at Arrowhead Stadium. The shows sold out in mere minutes. 

”I want to educate Missourians on potential ticket scams during the summer concert season, which is when scammers often prey on innocent consumers,” said Attorney General Bailey. “With Taylor Swift and other music superstars making stops in Missouri, we want to ensure that consumers have the right tools at their disposal, which includes the Attorney General’s Office. We will pursue anyone who attempts to take advantage of Missourians who have saved their hard-earned money to attend Taylor Swift’s concert.”

Taylor Swift fans in other states have lost thousands of dollars without ever receiving their tickets. .Attorney General Bailey provides the following tips to be vigilant when buying concert tickets:

  • KNOW YOUR VENDOR – Make sure you are buying your tickets from a trustworthy website, especially before you provide any personal financial information.
  • DO YOUR RESEARCH – If you are unfamiliar with a particular ticket seller, research the seller on the Attorney General’s or Better Business Bureau’s website for any complaints.
  • USE A CREDIT CARD – If you purchase tickets online, especially through an online auction site, it is recommended that you complete your transaction with a credit card.  Purchasing tickets with a credit card often provides you with protections that you would not otherwise have if you purchase the tickets using cash, check, debit card, or apps like Cash App or Venmo.
  • SHOP ON SECURED SITES – Always double-check your URL before purchasing tickets online.  If a website’s address begins with “https”, the “s” will not appear in the web address until you access the order page of the site, where you will be asked to enter your personal information.  Secure websites should also display a closed lock graphic in the browser, generally located to the left of the URL in the address bar.
  • INSPECT YOUR TICKETS – Physically inspect your tickets to reduce your risk of being turned away at the venue.  Check the date, time, and location listed on the tickets to ensure that this information matches the accurate event details.  Also, review the listed seating assignments.
  • REMEMBER – If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Attorney General Bailey encourages Missourians with complaints regarding a potential ticket scam to contact the Missouri Attorney General’s Consumer Complaint Hotline at 800-392-8222 or ago.mo.gov

