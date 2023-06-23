2 motorcyclists from Nixa, Mo. seriously hurt after they collide in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two men from Nixa are hospitalized with serious injuries after they ran into each other while riding motorcycles.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Rosedale Road just outside of Nixa at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers say, Kaden Hambelton, 18, was driving westbound, and Jorden Bilyeu, 18, was driving eastbound when the two collided.

