CATCH-A-CROOK: Catch-a-Crook: Surveillance video captures man breaking into vehicles in Greene County

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating thousands of dollars in stolen power tools. The theft is tied to car break-ins north of I-44 and State Highway 13. 

Here’s a look at the man on the security video in this segment of Catch-a-Crook.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
ozark subdivision
Neighbors in an Ozark, Mo., subdivision say they’re fed up with crime
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
CoxHealth, announced that a vendor is uses experienced a significant data breach, potentially...
On Your Side: CoxHealth data breach impacts potentially thousands of patients
Nixa School Board book meeting
Nixa School Board bans four books after special meeting

Latest News

Catch-a-Crook: Surveillance video captures man breaking into vehicles in Greene County
Kayla Michelle Brauch, 32 Photo: 02/2022
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?
Zimri Marius James Adams, 19 Charge: Felony stealing
CRIME STOPPERS: Greene County fugitive wanted on felony stealing charge
May 3, 2023 Bradford Storage Springfield, Mo.
CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman steals camping trailer from Springfield storage business