CATCH-A-CROOK: Catch-a-Crook: Surveillance video captures man breaking into vehicles in Greene County
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating thousands of dollars in stolen power tools. The theft is tied to car break-ins north of I-44 and State Highway 13.
Here’s a look at the man on the security video in this segment of Catch-a-Crook.
