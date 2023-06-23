Crews in Nixa, Mo. begin repairing leak under community pool

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa residents are steps closer to swimming in the city pool again.

City leaders shared Friday that crews started working to fix a major leak at the community pool. The leak originated from a pipe about eight feet underneath the concrete pool deck, making it tough for crews to reach it.

According to the Nixa Parks and Recreation director, the pool lost 75,000 gallons of water a day because of the leak. The Nixa Parks and Recreation Department is authorized to spend up to $100,000 to fix it.

Money for these emergency repairs will come from the aquatics reserve account. The purpose of this savings account is to cover pool-related repairs and maintenance.

Park officials say there is no timeline for reopening the pool.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Courtesy: Kristy Larangeira
VIRAL VIDEO: Ozark, Mo., preschooler goes viral for graduation moment
Reports recently claim checks mailed are no longer safe. The U.S. Postal Service denied those...
USPS says sending checks through the mail is secure
Janae Edmondson, a volleyball player from Tennessee who lost her legs after a car hit her...
Teen volleyball player who lost both legs in horrific crash is suing the city
Numerous frozen fruits sold nationwide are subject to this recall, including Great Value Mixed...
Frozen fruit recalled from Walmart, Target, Aldi, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s for potential listeria contamination

Latest News

Weekend Events: Butterfly Fest, Festival of the Arts, and more
Springfield man sentenced in federal court for robbing a bank in 2020
First weekend of summer? Let's heat things up!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Higher Humidity with a Chance for Storms
Republic, Mo. Porch Pirate
Recent porch pirate hits in Republic have people looking for solutions
Branson Titanic Museum pays tribute to submersible victims