Crews in Nixa, Mo. begin repairing leak under community pool

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Nixa residents are steps closer to swimming in the city pool again.

City leaders shared Friday that crews started working to fix a major leak at the community pool. The leak originated from a pipe about eight feet underneath the concrete pool deck, making it tough for crews to reach it.

According to the Nixa Parks and Recreation director, the pool lost 75,000 gallons of water a day because of the leak. The Nixa Parks and Recreation Department is authorized to spend up to $100,000 to fix it.

Money for these emergency repairs will come from the aquatics reserve account. The purpose of this savings account is to cover pool-related repairs and maintenance.

Park officials say there is no timeline for reopening the pool.

