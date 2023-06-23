Firefighters warn about fireworks during dry conditions in the Ozarks

By Marina Silva
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMITAGE, Mo. (KY3) - As drought conditions worsen in Missouri, the Division of Fire Safety is pushing extra caution for those celebrating Independence Day with fireworks. The latest drought monitor shows 93 percent of Missouri is dealing with drought conditions.

“It’s going to take a couple of months of rain to regain what we’ve lost already. If you could walk outside and it’s crunchy on your feet, then it can burn,“ said Chief Jordan Graham with Central Hickory County Fire Department.

He says you need to use extra caution while setting off fireworks with the lack of rain.

”Last year, we had quite a few injuries with some fireworks,” said Chief Graham. “Most of them involve alcohol and just being careless. We had a couple of those mortars that people shoot off, even just the ones that they can buy from the regular fireworks store, and the class A firework stuff and they come up, they misfire, they’ll come up, you know, five feet and they blow up right in their face,” said Chief Graham.

It’s not just fireworks, but outdoor burning, as well.

“As of right now, we would really like them to hold off on our outside burning until we do get some moisture, it is getting to a point where the grass is getting awful dry, and it can take off very quickly, especially as hay season is in full swing,” said Chief Graham.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
ozark subdivision
Neighbors in an Ozark, Mo., subdivision say they’re fed up with crime
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
CoxHealth, announced that a vendor is uses experienced a significant data breach, potentially...
On Your Side: CoxHealth data breach impacts potentially thousands of patients
Nixa School Board book meeting
Nixa School Board bans four books after special meeting

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md., is photographed on...
FDA warns stores to stop selling Elf Bar, the top disposable e-cigarette in the US
United Way of the Ozarks hosts its annual Day of Caring
Hundreds in the Ozarks volunteer for United Way's Day of Caring.
United Way of the Ozarks hosts its annual Day of Caring
Temperatures will warm to nearly 90 Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat and Humidity Return