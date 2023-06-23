Firefighters warn about fireworks during dry conditions in the Ozarks

HERMITAGE, Mo. (KY3) - As drought conditions worsen in Missouri, the Division of Fire Safety is pushing extra caution for those celebrating Independence Day with fireworks. The latest drought monitor shows 93 percent of Missouri is dealing with drought conditions.

“It’s going to take a couple of months of rain to regain what we’ve lost already. If you could walk outside and it’s crunchy on your feet, then it can burn,“ said Chief Jordan Graham with Central Hickory County Fire Department.

He says you need to use extra caution while setting off fireworks with the lack of rain.

”Last year, we had quite a few injuries with some fireworks,” said Chief Graham. “Most of them involve alcohol and just being careless. We had a couple of those mortars that people shoot off, even just the ones that they can buy from the regular fireworks store, and the class A firework stuff and they come up, they misfire, they’ll come up, you know, five feet and they blow up right in their face,” said Chief Graham.

It’s not just fireworks, but outdoor burning, as well.

“As of right now, we would really like them to hold off on our outside burning until we do get some moisture, it is getting to a point where the grass is getting awful dry, and it can take off very quickly, especially as hay season is in full swing,” said Chief Graham.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.