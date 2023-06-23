FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heating up for our first weekend of summer

Good Friday afternoon, everyone. We made to yet another weekend here in the Ozarks and the first weekend of the summer season. It will feel like it, for sure, with temperatures pushing into hot territory for the next few days. While temperatures crank up, we’re also keeping an eye on our next storm system. At the surface, the approaching cold front is developing in the Rockies and is ready to push into the area late Saturday. Upstairs at the jet stream, the upper-level wave coming out of Utah will assist the cold front to bring some rain chances our way. After the weekend, our focus will be on the upper-level high eager to build in next week.

Frontal system out west will shake things up a little late Saturday (KY3)

Watching a wave in Utah and the upper-level high to our south through next week (KY3)

Clouds from storms passing through central and southern Oklahoma will sneak in from the west a little later this afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll keep dry for the rest of the day with highs pretty much near 90° across the Ozarks.

Quiet skies this afternoon (KY3)

Pushing near 90° this afternoon (KY3)

As our storm system begins to approach Saturday, I can’t rule out a slim chance for a shower or storm during the pre-dawn hours for areas near I-49 as morning lows drop back near 70°. Otherwise, much of Saturday is looking dry and hot with partly sunny skies and highs back in the lower to some middle 90s for the afternoon.

Lower to middle 90s for highs Saturday & Sunday (KY3)

Between 7 and 9 o’clock Saturday evening, the approaching cold front will be the focal point for instability, some increasing moisture from a low-level jet and some upper-level support to get scattered t-storms to develop for areas northwest of Springfield and I-44. From there, the expected coverage of storms will increase with some increase in intensity as we approach the midnight hour Sunday. By 3 o’clock Sunday morning, any storms in progress will either move off to our east-southeast or fall apart in our southeastern areas.

T-storms start developing after 8 or 9 o'clock Saturday evening (KY3)

Incoming front sparks greatest t-storm chances by midnight Sunday morning (KY3)

T-storm chances fade just before sunrise Sunday morning (KY3)

With this particular setup, we do have the Ozarks under a level 1 risk for some storms to turn strong to low-end severe. The main threats with the storms between 8 o’clock Saturday evening and 3 o’clock Sunday morning will be some wind gusts up to 60 mph and some quarter-size hail.

Level 1 risk for some severe storms late Saturday (KY3)

Strong to possibly severe storms to watch late Saturday night (KY3)

Even with that frontal system still close enough Sunday, there’s a slim chance that a couple of storms could develop in northern Arkansas early Sunday evening with any chances for severe weather with that activity looking very low. Otherwise, it will still be hot Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 90s once again. After the weekend, the focus shifts to the upper-level high that has been keeping the southern United States in some pure summer heat. While the upper-level setup backs off on the ridge early next week, it will really start to build in by the middle of next week. Even with a chance for a disturbance to ride around the ridge with some scattered showers and t-storms by Wednesday, that won’t stop the heat from building into the Ozarks.

Dry and back near normal briefly early next week (KY3)

Some rain chances Wednesday won't hold back the heat (KY3)

As far as the numbers go for next week, the overall trend will be a hot one. After highs close to normal but near 90° early next week, we’ll push into the middle to some upper 90s by Wednesday. With some humidity in place by Wednesday, it won’t take much to make temperatures feel like 100° to 105°.

Near normal Monday before we heat up again next week (KY3)

The end of next week looks to really push the thermometer upward across the area. Given how much of the area still has some sufficient moisture on the ground, some spots may only top out in the upper 90s for Thursday and Friday of next week. With some areas struggling for moisture or seeing some brown on their lawns, pastures or gardens, those areas may have the higher likelihood to see highs near or just over 100° by next Thursday and Friday.

Pushing near 100° next week (KY3)

Some indications by next weekend do show some rain chances trying to return Friday and Saturday as the upper-level ridge wants to buckle down and lose control of our weather setup. Even with that being the case, we could still see highs in the lower to middle 90s across the area by next Saturday. The First Alert Weather Team will absolutely keep an eye on the incoming heat throughout next week.

