Honda recalls nearly 1.2M vehicles because rear camera image may not appear on dashboard screen

Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the problem was traced to...
Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the problem was traced to a faulty coaxial cable connector.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.

The recall covers certain Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2023, as well as Pilot SUVs from 2019 to 2022 and Passport SUVs from 2019 to 2023.

Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the problem was traced to a faulty coaxial cable connector. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says if the rear view camera image doesn’t display, it can cut driver visibility and increase the risk of a crash.

The company says it received nearly 274,000 warranty claims from May of 2017 through June 8. It has no reports of any injuries.

Dealers will replace a cable harness and install a straightening cover at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letter starting July 24.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Courtesy: Kristy Larangeira
VIRAL VIDEO: Ozark, Mo., preschooler goes viral for graduation moment
Numerous frozen fruits sold nationwide are subject to this recall, including Great Value Mixed...
Frozen fruit recalled from Walmart, Target, Aldi, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s for potential listeria contamination
Reports recently claim checks mailed are no longer safe. The U.S. Postal Service denied those...
USPS says sending checks through the mail is secure
ozark subdivision
Neighbors in an Ozark, Mo., subdivision say they’re fed up with crime

Latest News

Ozarks Life: The service of Donnie and Ronnie Wright
GRAPHIC WARNING: The end of the chase was caught on surveillance camera.
GRAPHIC: Car theft suspects chase end in crash, 1 getting hit by car
Police and EMS respond to a motorcycle crash that left the rider in critical, but stable,...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on east Sunshine in Springfield
Will Hurd says he won't sign RNC pledge