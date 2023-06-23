Inmate captured 2 hours after escaping from Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - An inmate at the Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland is back behind bars after he broke out overnight.

Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole tells KY3 that Ronald Payne, 40, escaped from the prison sometime before sundown on Thursday.

Webster County Deputies, as well as deputies with Greene County, correctional officials, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, helped with the search. Cole says Payne was found around 2 hours after he escaped, near Highway 60 and Honor Camp Lane. That’s just down the road from the correctional facility.

According to data from the Missouri Department of Corrections, Payne is serving a seven-year sentence for second-degree domestic assault.

Sheriff Cole says the investigation into exactly how he escaped is ongoing.

