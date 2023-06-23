Investigation underway after Springfield house is hit by gunfire

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating after a house is hit by gunfire Thursday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, residents near University street and National Avenue hear gunshots a little before 10:30 p.m. Officers later found a house hit by gunfire in the 1700 block of S Fremont Avenue. No injuries have been reported.

Officials say the suspected shooter left the area, so officers currently have no leads on a suspect. If you have any information that could help, you’re asked to call the Springfield Police Department at (417) 864-1810.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.