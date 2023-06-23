“KY3 saved my life”: Laclede County women warns others to check for signs of skin cancer

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - With the start of summer, doctors want you to know the warning signs of skin cancer.

A Laclede County woman knows that all too well after she had a spot checked out just in time. Samantha Headley, 23, says a KY3 story on picking the right sunscreen saved her life.

“I don’t think I would have taken it seriously had I not seen that story,” said Headley. “You guys kind of went over the characteristics of different types of skin cancer, and there was a place on my leg that had gotten my attention.”

A spot on her leg had changed drastically over a year.

”I thought I really was just overreacting, being paranoid, and it turned out to be a schizoid melanoma,“ said Headley.

”The most common thing that you want to watch for as a patient would be a mole that is changing in size, shape, or color,” said Local Dermatologist Dr. Douglas Leone.

Dr. Leone says the most significant risks for skin cancer are age and exposure to sunlight and tanning beds.

”The big thing about the tanning bed is that you get a very high dose of radiation in a very short time,” said Dr. Leone.

She says she caught her spot on her leg by following the ABCs:

  • Asymmetry: if one half of the mole looks different than the other
  • Border: If the mole has a rough or textured outline.
  • Color: If the mole has shades of brown and black or other white, blue, or pink areas.
  • Diameter: If the mole is larger than the end of an eraser
  • Evolution: If the mole has changed over time or these symptoms are present, it’s time to see a doctor. Another thing to remember is that melanoma can happen to anyone at any age.

Headley continues to see her dermatologist for treatment and says she hopes sharing her story helps save others.

