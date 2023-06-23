Man accused of grooming, raping child

Sharp County sheriff's deputies arrested Terry Long of Ash Flat on suspicion of rape.
Sharp County sheriff's deputies arrested Terry Long of Ash Flat on suspicion of rape.(Sharp County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 64-year-old man after they said he groomed and raped a child multiple times.

According to Friday’s news release, the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office received a report on June 15 from the Arkansas Crimes Against Children Unit of a man sexually assaulting a child.

Sheriff Shane Russell said detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division “worked tirelessly collecting evidence and information.”

On Thursday, June 22, deputies arrested Terry Long of Ash Flat on suspicion of rape.

Russell said Long “had groomed and raped the child on several occasions over the course of a year.”

Long is being held in the Sharp County Detention Center awaiting his first appearance in circuit court.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Courtesy: Kristy Larangeira
VIRAL VIDEO: Ozark, Mo., preschooler goes viral for graduation moment
Numerous frozen fruits sold nationwide are subject to this recall, including Great Value Mixed...
Frozen fruit recalled from Walmart, Target, Aldi, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s for potential listeria contamination
Janae Edmondson, a volleyball player from Tennessee who lost her legs after a car hit her...
Teen volleyball player who lost both legs in horrific crash is suing the city
Reports recently claim checks mailed are no longer safe. The U.S. Postal Service denied those...
USPS says sending checks through the mail is secure

Latest News

Ozark County man charged in connection with string of boat dock break-ins at Bull Shoals Lake
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on East Sunshine in Springfield
Investigation underway after Springfield house is hit by gunfire
KY3 Weekend Events
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks