Missouri drought conditions heighten risk of July 4th fireworks chaos, state warns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Every year, officials warn about the fire risk caused by fireworks, but this year, the risk is particularly potent.

The U.S. Drought Monitor recorded roughly 30% of Missouri was experiencing some form of drought in June 2022. As of Thursday, more than 93% of the state is in drought conditions .

That heightened risk is why State Fire Marshal Tim Bean is warning Missourians to play it safe with pyrotechnics.

“Public fireworks displays offer the best sights and are the safest, and this year the fire risk posed by fireworks has increased because of drought conditions in much of Missouri,” Bean said. “The risk that sparks from fireworks could lead to grass and natural cover fires is elevated this year. These fires can spread rapidly and pose risks to structures as well. We urge everyone to consider local conditions and use extreme caution if they choose to use consumer fireworks.”

The Fire Marshal’s Office offered the following tips and best practices to reduce the risk of a dangerous mishap:

Confirm fireworks are legal where you live; only purchase fireworks from licensed retailers.



Only use fireworks in a large open space that is clear of flammable materials. Do not light fireworks in areas where a spark could ignite dry grass, leaves, or other flammable materials.



Always have a garden hose or a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.



Always keep young children away from fireworks; if teens are permitted to handle fireworks, they should be closely supervised by an adult; always wear eye protection.



Only light fireworks one at a time; never try to re-light fireworks that have malfunctioned.



Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can.



Never shoot fireworks off from a glass jar or container.



Never use fireworks while consuming alcohol.



Never store fireworks from season to season.



The Marshal’s office said more than 77% of injuries caused by fireworks happened within the three-week period surrounding Independence Day. During that period in 2022, 252 people with fireworks-related injuries went to emergency rooms or were admitted to a hospital.

