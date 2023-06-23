Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on east Sunshine in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital in critical condition after a crash near Sunshine and Highway 65 in Springfield Thursday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the motorcyclist was driving westbound on Sunshine when a vehicle driving eastbound went to turn into Rapid Roberts at 3351 E Sunshine. That’s when the motorcyclist hit the vehicle. The crash happened just before 11:00 p.m.

Police say the motorcycle driver was taken to a local hospital, where they are listed in critical, but stable , condition. The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

