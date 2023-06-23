Municipal case against Raiders’ Davante Adams is dismissed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The municipal case against Davante Adams has been closed and is now considered confidential.

The update comes via, Benita Jones a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Municipal Division.

The case was closed back June 5, she said.

KCTV5 News has reached out to J.R. Hobbs, Adams’ attorney, for any available statement regarding this case being dismissed.

The municipal assault case had been opened after Adams was seen on a Monday Night Football broadcast, pushing down a man as he was walking to an Arrowhead Stadium tunnel after his team’s 30-29 loss.

