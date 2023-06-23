Ozark County man charged in connection with string of boat dock break-ins at Bull Shoals Lake

Trevor Mansker is charged with 1st-degree property damage and 2nd-degree burglary after string...
Trevor Mansker is charged with 1st-degree property damage and 2nd-degree burglary after string of boat dock break-ins.(Ozark County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Thornfield, Missouri is facing burglary charges after a string of boat dock break-ins at Bull Shoals Lake.

According to the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office, the break-ins happened over the last several weeks at boat docks in Isabella and Theodosia. Trevor Mansker was arrested in Gainesville on Monday, June 19th. Police say some of the stolen property was found in his vehicle when he was arrested.

Mansker is charged with 1st-degree property damage and 2nd-degree burglary. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, June 27th.

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for at least two more suspects. If you have any information on the suspects, the location of any of the stolen items, or discovers that your boat was broken into, you’re asked to contact Lieutenant Rhoades at 417-679-4633.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

