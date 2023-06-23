Protecting pets during Fourth of July in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fourth of July is just around the corner, and celebrations are already beginning across the Ozarks, but as you get ready to go out to fireworks shows, or even put on some of your own, remember your furry friends during the holiday.

According to the ASPCA, they get more calls around the Fourth of July than usual about pets that have consumed things or are having issues due to the loud noises of fireworks.

Luckily, there are some things you can do to keep your pet safe. For starters, the best rule of thumb is to leave them at home according to Animal Care Center veterinarian, Philip Brown.

“The smartest thing to do would be enjoy the fireworks keep the pets away from the fireworks,” said Brown.

Pets can get afraid of the fireworks and run off, so it’s important to make sure your pet is microchipped and has a tag with updated information on it. To avoid your animal running away, keep them inside in a safe and secure area. Brown recommends a kennel or crate with a blanket wrapped around it in an inner room like a closet.

If you need to, you can talk to your vet. They can provide medication to help keep your pet calm. The ASPCA recommends getting this medicine early, and trying a dose to see how your pet reacts before you shoot off fireworks.

“Talk to your veterinarian and see if you need to get the pet a little bit of an antihistamine, Trazodone, some anti-anxiety drug to make it calm. Also, if they’re crate trained, I put them in the crate, and I’ll put a heavy packing blanket over the crate leaving enough air to breathe in and out,” said Brown.

The other important thing to remember is to keep fireworks cleaned up and away from pets. They can ingest them and get sick or burnt.

“Burns of the paws, with them grabbing the firework, burns in the mouth, they’ll grab at a firework and put it in their mouth, a burn on the tongue picking up a sparkler or something, all of those things. So you just need to use your head the whole time and just be cautious,” said Brown.

The ASPCA also recommends leaving your pets at home during big fireworks shows. The noise and crowds can make them anxious and reactive.

Fireworks aren’t the only thing to be aware of for your pets during the holiday. Veterinarians also recommend watching your pets’ diets as you barbecue or grill to celebrate.

For starters, keep your pet’s diet the same, and don’t feed them excess table scraps, especially bones.

“We have a lot of bones that get inside the stomach and irritated and have to be removed surgically,” said Brown.

Also, be wary of what could be toxic to your pet. Foods like onions or grapes could potentially make your pet very sick.

It’s best to avoid feeding table scraps at all, especially since the sweet or rich foods can make your pet ill.

“We have the richness of the foods so to speak, you know, or they’ll make up ice cream and desserts, and you get sugar overloads on some animals. And then you get just volume overload if they’re trying to feed them, beans, coleslaw, whatever,” said Brown.

The best rule of thumb? Leave your pet at home in a safe spot. That’s the best way to make sure they stay safe.

For more tips, you can visit the ASPCA’s website here.

