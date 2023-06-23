Recent porch pirate hits in Republic have people looking for solutions

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Porch pirates are still capturing our packages. People in the Ozarks say it seems like the problem is getting worse.

In late June, there’s been a lot of buzz on social media about two porch pirates in the Republic area. They are on video going to multiple houses and taking packages.

Carmen Bull said her house was hit and she was not happy. She said she has a man on video stealing her packages.

“Furious, I might have had a little temper with it. I went to go post on Facebook and saw several other stories of the same guy,” said Bull. “Same picture, same clothes, everything.”

Multiple neighbors said this guy took their packages this past week. Michele Vanater is the owner of Rapid Ship in Republic. She said her small business can help you with this.

“Our customers, they’ll call in, let us know they’re going to drop a package, and then we will just hold it until they come in,” said Vanater.

Vanater said recently people have been sending packages to their store more often.

“Porch pirating, it’s a real problem in some areas, Republic is experiencing some of that,” said Vanater

She said they will hold packages from UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL. They can sign for you and hold them for up to 10 days. Any size package works. The fee is only a couple of dollars if you don’t have a mailbox with them.

“They understand we keep the packages in the back in a secure place not sitting on a porch,” said Vanater.

Bull said she never thought someone would take her packages. She just hopes it’s the last time.

“I mean, I just hope he’s disappointed in himself,” said Bull. “I would like to see him fess up and return everything he stole. So I mean, that’s the least he can do.”

Several people filed a police report after their packages got taken. Republic Police say no arrest has been made. But the suspected thieves have been identified.

If your package is stolen, call 911. If you want to send your package to Rapid Ship in Republic, call (417) 647-5000.

