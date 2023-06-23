Sewer rates in Springfield to increase by 3% starting in July

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield residents will notice a planned rate increase on their sewer bills later this summer.

The planned 3% rate increase will begin on July 1 and will add up to an additional $1.18 per month for the average user. Customers will see the rate change on their August City Utilities bill.

According to a news release, the increase in rates will facilitate the continued improvement of the City’s aging sewer system and allow the community to remain in compliance with federal Clean Water Act regulations.

The City says the sewer rates are based on water consumption calculated by averaging water usage for January, February, and March, to avoid summer irrigation, car washing, filling up pools, and other warm weather water activities.

The release says an average Springfield resident uses six cubic feet and currently receives a bill for $39.60 per month. Following the July 1 effective date, that same person will receive a bill for $40.78.

Springfield City Council approved a series of rate increases in a February 2023 meeting. Sewer rates are the first of the increases, the rate increase structure will last through 2025 and is consistent with the recommendations of a community stakeholder group appointed to consider changes to Springfield’s wastewater system, including rates.

