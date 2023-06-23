Some Arkansas schools changing to hour format

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Many schools in Arkansas will be changing their calendar for the upcoming school year.

Several schools in the state, including the Highland School District, will change from a day and half-day format to an hourly structure.

The school district said it will add a small amount of time at the beginning and end of the school.

“We’re still working on our beginnings times for the day and ending times for the day. Mostly, parents and students will not notice much of a difference than a few minutes. We’re talking 10-15 minutes a day,” Superintendent Jeremy Lewis said.

Adding the time will lower student/teacher interaction days from 178 to 169.

The school’s new calendar is available on its Facebook page.

