Springfield man sentenced in federal court for robbing a bank in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man was sentenced in federal court Friday for robbing a bank in 2020.

According to a news release from the United States Western District Attorney’s Office, 26-year-old Richard Lavern Neil Kuder was sentenced to nine years in federal prison without parole and was ordered to pay $7,215 in restitution.

In June 2020, Kuder walked into the Central Bank of the Ozarks located on N. Kansas Expressway and gave the bank teller a note that said, “Very sorry to do this but I need all of the money out of cash register ... This is a robbery.” The bank teller handed him the cash, which totaled $7,215.

According to the news release, numerous businesses near the bank had surveillance pictures of Kuder before and after the robbery. The video showed Kuder getting into a taxi that took him to his apartment.

The release states authorities then tracked him to the apartment complex, which was nearby, and he was identified as a resident. The manager of the apartment complex said Kuder had been behind on his rent, but on the day of the bank robbery, he paid $1,000 cash for his past due rent and his next rental payment.

At the time of the robbery, Kuder was on parole for a previous robbery conviction. Kuder also had two prior felony convictions and 13 prior misdemeanor convictions, including several violent crimes.

These crimes included resisting and hitting a law enforcement officer, hitting and strangling an unknown man on a local bus and then hitting his daughter when she tried to assist her father, and using a firearm to threaten store security and another person.

