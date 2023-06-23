Springfield woman found guilty for double fatal car crash in 2016

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield woman was found guilty in court Thursday for a car crash that killed two people in December 2016.

According to a news release from Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson, 33-year-old Corina Stockstill was found guilty of two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

On December 23, 2016, Stockstill was driving on Farm Road 159 when her pickup truck crossed the center line and hit another truck head-on. In that truck was 32-year-old Dustin Emmett of Springfield. In the truck driven by Stockstill was 37-year-old Nicholas Thomas of Ozark. Thomas was thrown from the truck

In that truck were 32-year-old Dustin Emmett of Springfield and 37-year-old Nicholas Thomas of Ozark.

Authorities say Stockstill was driving under the influence during the time of the crash.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for August 25, 2023. Patterson says Stockstill is subject to a sentence of five years to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the death of Emmett and one day in the Greene County Jail up to seven years in the Department of Corrections, and/or a $5,000 fine for the death of Thomas.

“The sentencing ranges are different for the two counts because at the time of the offenses, it was a lower level of felony involuntary manslaughter if the person killed was in the same vehicle that the charged defendant was operating. The two sentences can be run concurrently, meaning at the same time, or consecutively, meaning one after the other,” said Patterson.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.