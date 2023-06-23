‘We’re shocked’: Day care manager arrested after baggie of meth found in infant room

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A day care worker has been arrested and is facing drug charges after methamphetamine was found at a child care facility.

KMOV reports Nichole Doster, 36, was working as a manager at KidsPlay Childcare & Preschool and is accused of leaving a bag of meth on the floor in the facility’s infant room on June 16.

Authorities said Doster has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and eight counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to a probable cause statement, police were contacted by the child care facility for a report of a possible controlled substance found.

When officers arrived, they located a small plastic baggie that contained a large crystalline structure and crystalline dust.

The officer was told the bag was found in the infant room, which reportedly had eight infants in it at the time.

Investigators found that the baggie belonged to Doster, and when police searched her purse, they spotted another bag containing crystals.

According to the probable cause statement, a lab analysis confirmed the crystal substances in both baggies were methamphetamine.

The management team at the facility said Doster has since been fired and no children were harmed.

An administrator shared that a teacher was the one who found the bag and immediately contacted authorities and the school’s protocols were initiated.

The child care management team said Doster had been working at the facility for two years and that she had passed a background check without any other issues.

“We’re shocked by this,” the management team said.

Doster was booked into the St. Louis County Jail and is currently being held on a $75,000 bond.

