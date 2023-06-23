Willard hosting annual FreedomFest Saturday

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Looking for fun for the whole family? Look no further than Willard’s annual FreedomFest happening Saturday, June 24th.

The event is filled with fun for the whole family according to Willard Parks Director, Jason Knight.

“What it is, is just an opportunity for the community come together and celebrate America kind of in an old-fashioned way with crafts, and food, vendors, and live music, and of course, fireworks and a parade,” said Knight.

It all starts at noon on Saturday with a parade down Jackson Street. Families can watch floats and even see the Willard High School band. Then there will be live entertainment at Jackson Street Park, where festival-goers can hear live bands with local performers.

“We’re really excited about our musical performances this year we have the Honkytonk Renovators,” said Knight. “Then after that, we’ve got the New Waves. They’re an 80s tribute band and really excited to have them in town for the first time just to see what they’ve got to offer.”

Starting at 4 p.m., there will be vendors, food trucks, and more for the whole family to enjoy. Of course, at 10, there will be fireworks lighting up the skies.

Knight says that he hopes the whole family can come out and enjoy this exciting event.

“It’s definitely a family-friendly event. If your dog is friendly and not terrified of fireworks, they’re welcome too. But yeah, it’s it’s definitely a whole family affair,” said Knight.

Knight also said that an event like this brings back a sense of community to an All-American town like Willard.

“It really gives you an opportunity to kind of reminisce about how you picture a small American town is just everybody coming out for the parade, and the festival, and the entertainment, and the fireworks, and the community really rallies around it,” said Knight.

If you can’t make it to Willard’s FreedomFest, there’s a whole host of other events going on around the Ozarks for the Fourth this weekend. To check out the full list, click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.