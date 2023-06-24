Chalk the for the Walk event brings awareness for annual Alzheimer’s walk in September

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Teams are officially being formed for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event in September.

The Alzheimer’s Association held its “Chalk for the Walk” at the C-Street City market Saturday morning. The event awareness for Alzheimer’s disease, as well as invite people to their annual walk.

Kids could also make chalk art on the sidewalk, and get their faces painted. Organizers say it’s important to spread as much education as possible.

”Every month, I get new people in who have no idea that repeating themselves is common, or wandering away from the house is common, or getting lost while they’re driving is common. So there’s just a host of things that people don’t know about, and our goal is to get as much information out as I can,” says Mark Applegate with the Alzheimer’s Association.

This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s is on September 23rd at Jordan Valley Park. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m., with a ceremony starting at 11 a.m. You can learn more and register for the walk here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

