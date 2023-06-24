Greene County to spend $1.2 million on rehabbing or replacing three county bridges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The work to repair and replace Missouri’s aging bridge system continues statewide, and this week the Greene County Commission approved $1.2 million for three bridges located just outside Springfield’s city limits to have work done.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, Missouri has 24,569 bridges and about one-out-of-every-five of them are in poor condition, needing to be repaired or replaced.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson, now in his final term, has made bridge and road infrastructure improvements a priority and the latest Greene County projects involve a pair of structures north of Springfield and one bridge between Springfield and Republic.

That one near several subdivisions on Farm Rd. 150 just north of Sunshine Street includes a walking trail over Wilsons Creek.

“That bridge will have its deck replaced,” said Mark Webb, the Chief Engineer for the Greene County Highway Department. “It may be the most involved of the three projects.”

North of Springfield the work being done on Valley Water Mill Road between Glenstone and Barnes is replacement of a box culvert (a precast concrete culvert configured in a box shape that’s used for transportation infrastructure and stormwater management).

“That corridor is fairly busy,” Webb said of the traffic flow.

The other bridge is on Farm Rd. 171 north of Strafford and is in need of repairs to its column and joints. In fact, photos of a column that rises out of the Little Sac River show significant deterioration.

“I know people will look at that and say, ‘Oh my goodness! Are we driving school buses over that?’” Webb said. “But I can assure you that the ones we are working on, replacing, and fixing are structurally sound.”

While the bridge work at all three locations will require road closures officials don’t know the exact dates yet.

“It has been difficult getting bidders on some of these projects,” Webb explained. “This particular bid opening was for three separate projects, but we bundled them together.”

The hope though is to get the project going sometime in 2023 and once started, the work on all three bridges will have to be completed within 120 days.

Greene County has only two employees devoted full-time to inspecting the 221 bridges and 671 box culverts in its jurisdiction so the highway department encourages public feedback.

“We can’t see everything all the time so if you see something and have a concern about it, call us,” Webb said. (417-831-3591)

And while inspections of bridges are done to look for signs of aging and fatigue, some of the problems may be unforeseen like a flooding event that can destabilize structures.

Or in the case of the Farm Road 171 bridge, a beaver problem.

“A beaver built his home, and it connected to the embankment,” Webb explained. “And little did we know he was making his way up underneath the approach slab (the transition between the roadway pavement and the bridge) and hollowing that out. So here we are having to make that a part of the repair process by removing that void and putting the approach slab back in. So things happen.”

