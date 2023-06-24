Group lobbies for Missouri to lower voting age to 16

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re old enough to drive, should you also be old enough to vote? Well, a statewide group is lobbying for 16-year-olds to have their voices heard in Missouri.

The teenager leading the charge said that change would strengthen civic education and engagement.

“The voices of all matter and experience is not something that just comes with age,” said Yearwood. “It happens on an everyday basis.”

DJ Yearwood founded the Youth Empowerment Initiative, a nonprofit that operates as a youth union throughout Jackson County.

He recently launched the Vote16MO campaign, which advocates for Missouri to lower the voting age to 16 years old.

Yearwood thinks that would help teenagers transition to adulthood. With so many issues involving youth, he believes those closest to the problem are closest to the solution.

“Our advocacy team determined this level of taxation without representation and lack of civic engagement as something that’s important to strengthening our electorate and to incorporating youth voices and solutions to youth problems,” said Yearwood.

Yearwood’s goal is to get it on the ballot as a constitutional amendment by 2024.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Kristy Larangeira
VIRAL VIDEO: Ozark, Mo., preschooler goes viral for graduation moment
Police and EMS respond to a motorcycle crash that left the rider in critical, but stable,...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on East Sunshine in Springfield
Investigation underway after Springfield house is hit by gunfire
Mugshot of Ronald Payne
Inmate captured 2 hours after escaping from Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland
Drink plenty of water if you head outside
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat, humidity, and storms this weekend

Latest News

Pursuit leads to 2-vehicle crash killing 2 in Monett, Mo.; driver arrested
Pursuit leads to crash killing 2 in Monett, Mo.
Hot air moving in late next week
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Swifties scammed: Lenexa Police warn after fraudulent tickets sell for $1,000
Drink plenty of water if you head outside
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat, humidity, and storms this weekend