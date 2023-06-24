Mountain Grove police looking to identify park vandals

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The Mountain Grove Police Department needs your help identifying suspected vandals of damaging a park.

The department posted on Facebook saying, “We spend lots of money to give our community nice things, and when people vandalize the,... it takes more money to fix what they destroy.”

A Mountain Grove resident emailed KY3 photos of graffiti at Cedar Center Park, including some vulgar language. Residents tell KY3 they have called city hall because they are planning events at the park.

Crews have gone out and covered up the graffiti with a fresh coat of bright paint.

If you have any information about this vandalism. call Mountain Grove police.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Courtesy: Kristy Larangeira
VIRAL VIDEO: Ozark, Mo., preschooler goes viral for graduation moment
High temperatures will reach the low 90s Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Higher Humidity with a Chance for Storms
Janae Edmondson, a volleyball player from Tennessee who lost her legs after a car hit her...
Teen volleyball player who lost both legs in horrific crash is suing the city
Reports recently claim checks mailed are no longer safe. The U.S. Postal Service denied those...
USPS says sending checks through the mail is secure

Latest News

Van carrying fireworks catches fire after hitting another car at busy intersection
One injured after small plane crash in Taney County
Mountain Grove police looking to identify park vandals
Jack Clawson, of Sedalia, Missouri. Courtesy: Sweetwarer County Sheriff's Office.
Human remains found in Wyoming in the 1980s identified as missing Missouri man