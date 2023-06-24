Mountain Grove police looking to identify park vandals

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The Mountain Grove Police Department needs your help identifying suspected vandals of damaging a park.

The department posted on Facebook saying, “We spend lots of money to give our community nice things, and when people vandalize the,... it takes more money to fix what they destroy.”

A Mountain Grove resident emailed KY3 photos of graffiti at Cedar Center Park, including some vulgar language. Residents tell KY3 they have called city hall because they are planning events at the park.

Crews have gone out and covered up the graffiti with a fresh coat of bright paint.

If you have any information about this vandalism. call Mountain Grove police.

