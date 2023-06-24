Pursuit leads to 2-vehicle crash killing 2 in Monett, Mo.; driver arrested

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash during a pursuit in Monett, Mo.

Driver Larry Brock, 53, and Lydia Shorey, 61, both of Crane, Mo., died in the crash. Authorities arrested the other driver, Rafael Contreras-Maldonado, on suspicion of DWI and resisting arrest charges. He does not face formal charges.

The crash happened at State Highway 37 and U.S. 60 intersection around 10 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say a Lawrence County deputy was pursuing Contreras-Maldonado in a Chevy truck when he failed to stop at a red light and crashed into Brock’s Hyundai Elantra. Shorey was a passenger in Brock’s vehicle.

Both died at the scene. Investigators say Contreras-Maldonado did not suffer any serious injuries in the crash.

