Pursuit leads to 2-vehicle crash killing 2 in Monett, Mo.; driver arrested

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash during a pursuit in Monett, Mo.

Driver Larry Brock, 53, and Lydia Shorey, 61, both of Crane, Mo., died in the crash. Authorities arrested the other driver, Rafael Contreras-Maldonado, on suspicion of DWI and resisting arrest charges. He does not face formal charges.

The crash happened at State Highway 37 and U.S. 60 intersection around 10 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say a Lawrence County deputy was pursuing Contreras-Maldonado in a Chevy truck when he failed to stop at a red light and crashed into Brock’s Hyundai Elantra. Shorey was a passenger in Brock’s vehicle.

Both died at the scene. Investigators say Contreras-Maldonado did not suffer any serious injuries in the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Kristy Larangeira
VIRAL VIDEO: Ozark, Mo., preschooler goes viral for graduation moment
Police and EMS respond to a motorcycle crash that left the rider in critical, but stable,...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on East Sunshine in Springfield
Investigation underway after Springfield house is hit by gunfire
Mugshot of Ronald Payne
Inmate captured 2 hours after escaping from Ozark Correctional Center in Fordland
Drink plenty of water if you head outside
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat, humidity, and storms this weekend

Latest News

Pursuit leads to crash killing 2 in Monett, Mo.
Hot air moving in late next week
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Swifties scammed: Lenexa Police warn after fraudulent tickets sell for $1,000
Drink plenty of water if you head outside
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat, humidity, and storms this weekend