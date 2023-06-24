Swifties scammed: Lenexa Police warn after fraudulent tickets sell for $1,000

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Some bad blood is brewing in Lenexa after a scammer sold fake tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour appearance in Kansas City.

Lenexa Police warned the public Friday of the ticket fraud after a scammer stole $1,000 from a victim in exchange for four tickets to the pop star’s July 7 and July 8 appearances at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tickets for Swift’s tour in Kansas City start at $1,197 a piece, according to StubHub. The Lenexa victim attempted to buy four tickets for $1,000 through Facebook Marketplace.

READ MORE: Free tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead are up for grabs. Here’s how to register.

“Be very cautious when purchasing tickets from a private party or through sites that are not verified ticket resellers,” Lenexa Police said Friday following a scamming incident. “Don’t be Enchanted by a deal that seems too good to be true. Shake it Off and use reputable vendors only!”

After the scammer was paid via Venmo, they sent the victim fake tickets via email.

“We hope Karma catches up with them soon,” police said in a warning. “Don’t let these crooks leave a Blank Space in your bank account!”

